Santa Clara, California — The San Francisco 49ers are in a standoff with wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who is demanding an extension or a trade before training camp begins. So far, the team has offered neither, leading to speculation about Jennings’ future with the organization.

Jennings has not participated in any practices since the fourth day of training camp due to a claimed calf injury. Many believe his injury would improve if the 49ers met his financial demands, but the team cannot verify the legitimacy of his condition. The situation mirrors a past incident with running back Christian McCaffrey, who was cleared by team doctors but chose to sit out the first part of last season.

According to reports, if Jennings opts to sit out the season rather than play under his current contract, he could still receive game checks, potentially protecting his interests and health for free agency next year. This leads to concerns for the team, especially with the risk of a serious injury that could ruin Jennings’ marketability.

The 49ers might consider trading Jennings if he continues to hold out, potentially signing Kendrick Bourne as his replacement. “I’m guessing that Jennings has played in his final game with the 49ers,” noted sports analyst Grant Cohn.

As the deadline for roster cuts approaches, the 49ers are under pressure to finalize their lineup. Management has shown little willingness to restructure Jennings’ contract, resulting in growing frustration on both sides. The 49ers still rely on Jennings for their depth at wide receiver, but his consistent absence complicates preparations for the upcoming season.

With the season opener approaching, team head coach Kyle Shanahan stressed the importance of practice and expressed hope that Jennings would soon return to the field. “You never know with calves,” said Shanahan regarding Jennings’ injury. “But I expect him to be back.”

Jennings remains determined to secure a better deal or an exit from the team. His situation remains precarious as both Jennings and the 49ers weigh their options.