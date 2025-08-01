49ers’ Jauan Jennings Misses Third Straight Practice with Calf Strain

San Francisco, CA — 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings missed his third consecutive practice on Thursday due to a calf strain. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Jennings aggravated a previous calf injury that had troubled him during the offseason.

There is currently no timetable for Jennings’ return. The 28-year-old had a standout 2024 season, recording 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns. Losing him could impact the team’s offensive strategy as they prepare for the upcoming season.

In addition to Jennings, cornerback Deommodore Lenoir is also facing injury issues. He has been sidelined for two straight practices due to hip irritation and will miss at least two more sessions, according to Shanahan.

Rookie running back Jordan James is dealing with a knee injury, with plans to re-evaluate his condition in the next few days. Meanwhile, defensive end Mykel Williams has returned to practice after recovering from an ankle injury.

With several key players facing injuries, the 49ers will need to adapt quickly as they move forward in their training camp. Jennings, who had been a full participant before this recent setback, is a vital player for the team’s success this season.

As the team monitors these injuries, the urgency grows for both Jennings and Lenoir to recover promptly to maintain depth and performance on the field.