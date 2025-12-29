49ers Prepare for Playoff Push Amid Injury Challenges

Santa Clara, California – As the San Francisco 49ers gear up for a crucial week 17 clash against the Chicago Bears, general manager John Lynch and the front office are already laying the groundwork for the future.

In a recent interview on NBC Sports Bay Area’s “49ers Game Plan,” Lynch discussed the team’s strategy for both the immediate and long-term future while emphasizing the critical role of the front office in roster construction. “First of all, I think the front office is very involved in the roster construction on a weekly basis,” Lynch told host Matt Maiocco.

With playoffs just around the corner, Lynch revealed that 49ers scouts met recently to kick off discussions about the upcoming draft and potential free agent signings. “We just had our college ‘Winter Meetings’ where we go through all our draftable players and the free agents,” Lynch said, noting that the process demands long hours and meticulous preparation.

Lynch added that after the Bears game, the team will hold meetings focused on the veterans they may pursue in free agency. “We look at our free agent landscape and start tagging players who are available and could fit in with us,” he said.

Despite a successful season, the 49ers have faced challenges, notably a lack of pass rush. The team has recorded the fewest sacks in the NFL, raising concerns about their postseason prospects. However, Lynch acknowledged that prior to the trade deadline, he made a strategic move to acquire defensive lineman Keion White.

Looking ahead, Lynch confirmed that the team’s initial draft board for 2026 is already set, though it will likely evolve as they continue to evaluate talent. “It’s a starting point, but it will change a lot,” he said.

Meanwhile, linebacker Fred Warner’s potential return from injury has sparked optimism among fans. Lynch shared that Warner has been making significant progress in his recovery from a serious ankle injury. “It would be well ahead of the original timeline, but Fred has the ability to push the doctors to set new benchmarks for his return,” he explained.

As they approach a pivotal matchup against the Bears, the 49ers hold a record of 11-4 and are in a strong position for playoff contention. A win may secure home-field advantage—a critical factor for a successful postseason run. “Fred has been working incredibly hard, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed,” Lynch concluded.