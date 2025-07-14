49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have seen an unusual number of player departures this offseason, raising questions about the future of some key team members. With players leaving, several stars could be facing their final season with the team in 2025.

One player poised to possibly exit is offensive tackle Trent Williams. The 35-year-old has expressed a desire to continue playing until he turns 40. Despite this ambition, injuries have affected his performance, leading analysts to consider him as a year-to-year player. If he suffers further injuries in the upcoming season, it may lead him to retire sooner than planned.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings is also expected to leave after this season. Analysts believe he has priced himself out of the team, especially if he duplicates his recent successful performances. With the team also facing financial constraints, retaining Jennings could be unlikely.

On the defensive side, safety Ji’Ayir Brown’s future is uncertain despite having another year left on his contract. After a disappointing performance in 2024, he faces competition for a roster spot, with the team possibly looking to replace him with rookie Marques Sigle.

As they prepare to move forward, the 49ers are focusing on their current roster’s growth and potential. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have made changes, but retaining talent like offenses stars Kittle and McCaffrey remains a priority. The team hopes to build toward success while navigating these potential departures.

Looking ahead, it is essential for players to stay healthy and continue building on their skills to ensure their positions are secure in the ever-changing landscape of the NFL.