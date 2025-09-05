49ers Ready for Season Opener Against Seahawks After Strong Preseason

San Francisco, CA — The San Francisco 49ers enter their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday with newfound optimism after a surprisingly injury-free training camp. Despite a challenging previous season marked by injuries, the team is healthy and confident heading into the matchup.

49ers star players like running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle have shown they are ready for big seasons. McCaffrey, who recovered from a knee injury, has impressed on the practice field. Kittle, defensive lineman Nick Bosa, and linebacker Fred Warner have also looked strong.

“There’s so much turnover in this league, who are we really proving it to?” said left tackle Trent Williams. “We’ve got a standard, and the challenge is to uphold the standard.”

In addition to their key players, the 49ers have made significant roster changes this offseason. Defensive end Bryce Huff has emerged as a promising addition, showcasing his skills throughout training. First-round rookie Mykel Williams is also expected to contribute, bolstering the defense alongside Bosa.

Other significant signings include tight end Luke Farrell and running back Brian Robinson Jr., who will support the running game until wide receiver DeMARCUS Robinson returns from injury.

The 49ers’ depth chart indicates Jason Pinnock and Ji’Ayir Brown as the starting safeties, but rookie Marques Sigle is poised to make an impact this season based on his performance in the preseason.

Moreover, the team’s offensive line has seen changes, with rookies Connor Colby and undrafted rookie Drew Moss stepping up after injuries led to several departures in previous years.

As the 49ers gear up to face the Seahawks, they hope their revamped roster and strong training camp performance will translate into a successful start to the season.