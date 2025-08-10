49ers Rookie Jordan Watkins Impresses in Joint Practice Against Broncos

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins caught the attention of fans and coaches during joint practice with the Denver Broncos on Thursday. Despite an uneven start for the 49ers’ offense, Watkins delivered key plays that showcased his potential as a rookie.

Watkins, selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, made several important catches against Denver’s tough defense. Quarterback Brock Purdy recognized his efforts after practice, highlighting Watkins’ progress and their growing chemistry. “Jordan has done a great job coming in, learning, and putting everything together,” Purdy said. “We’ve had some really good connections, but I feel like there’s some room to grow—both of us.”

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan noted the importance of preparing Watkins for a significant role this season. “We’re pushing him hard. Some days are going to be up, some are going to be down, but he’s just got to keep going forward because we’ve got to have him ready for the season,” Shanahan said.

Watkins had a standout college career at Ole Miss, finishing with 49 receptions for 906 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season. Shanahan emphasized the need for accountability among players at this stage in training camp.

Denver’s defense, which led the NFL in sacks last season, posed a formidable challenge early in practice, leaving the 49ers offense looking overwhelmed. However, they bounced back as the session progressed, with Purdy connecting with various receivers, including standout plays from Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle.

Despite being down early, Purdy took the ups and downs in stride. “You’re not going to have a great first half, but you regroup. I thought we had a good second half of the practice,” Purdy remarked. “It’s good work for us to get some pocket movement.”

This practice serves as an important preparation for the 2025 NFL season as the 49ers look to build their roster and establish their offensive strategy.