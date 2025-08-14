49ers Scramble for Wide Receivers Amid Injury Crisis

Santa Clara, California – The San Francisco 49ers are facing a crisis at the wide receiver position due to a series of injuries. This situation has forced the team to sign new receivers almost every day during training camp.

Recent additions include Equanimeous St. Brown, Andy Isabella, and their latest signing, making it clear that the 49ers are desperate for assistance at the position. The team is not done searching, as further injuries could lead to more signings, raising concerns around players like Ricky Pearsall and his hamstring.

Adding to the challenge, rookie Jordan Watkins is sidelined with a high ankle sprain, prompting the team to seek reinforcements. While the return of wide receiver Cowing is a boost, it remains insufficient given the number of injured players.

One possibility the 49ers are considering is former Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Fans hoping for a trade for Amari Cooper should temper their expectations, as the 49ers have made it clear they are looking for inexpensive players to fill the current roster, and Beckham fits that description.

This strategy isn’t limited to wide receivers. The 49ers also signed cornerback Eli Apple to ensure they can conduct practices effectively despite injury challenges. Fans have expressed frustration on social media, noting that these moves are just temporary solutions to the team’s pressing need for practice capacity.

The urgency stems from a desire to allow players like Pearsall, Brandon Aiyuk, and Demarcus Robinson to maximize their practice reps upon returning, especially with significant players like Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle also vying for passing opportunities.

Significantly, Beckham has experience in a similar offense, having played for the Miami Dolphins under head coach Mike McDaniel. It would not be surprising to see the 49ers arrange a workout for Beckham soon.