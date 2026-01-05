49ers Seek Playoff Clarity After NFC West Loss

Santa Clara, California — The San Francisco 49ers had a chance to secure the NFC West title and enter the playoffs as the top seed but fell short with a 13-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Saturday.

This defeat leaves the 49ers’ postseason hopes unclear, as their seed and first round opponent in the playoffs will be determined by a critical matchup on Sunday.

Currently, San Francisco occupies the fifth seed in the NFC. If the Seahawks win their game on Sunday, the 49ers will remain fifth and face either the Arizona Cardinals or the Washington Football Team in the playoffs.

Conversely, if the Los Angeles Rams secure a victory, the 49ers would drop to the sixth seed and be pitted against either the New Orleans Saints or the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A matchup against either of the NFC South teams is seen as a more favorable scenario for the 49ers compared to a rematch with the Chicago Bears, whom they narrowly defeated 42-38 in Week 17.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan emphasized the importance of focusing on the upcoming games. As the final regular season week unfolds, the team remains hopeful for favorable outcomes.