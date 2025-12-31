76ers Set to Face Grizzlies in Cross-Conference Clash Tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Philadelphia 76ers will clash with the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night in a highly anticipated NBA matchup. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum.

Both teams are looking to shake off recent struggles. The Sixers come into the game with a record of 16-14, having lost their last three games, including recent defeats against the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder. Joel Embiid‘s status is uncertain due to knee and ankle issues, raising questions about Philadelphia’s lineup.

Meanwhile, Memphis has a record of 15-17, trying to build momentum after winning two of their last three games. They are coming off a loss against the Washington Wizards. The Grizzlies also have several key players on the injury list, including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Brandon Clarke.

In the latest betting odds, Memphis is favored by 1 point, with the total over/under set at 234.5 points. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, leans towards the over for this matchup, predicting a combined total of 235 points.

Tyrese Maxey will be crucial for the 76ers, especially if Embiid is unable to play. He’s been averaging 30.7 points per game, ranking third in the league. If Embiid takes the court, it could significantly alter the game dynamics, given his impact on both offense and defense.

Historically, the 76ers have struggled in recent matchups against the Grizzlies, dropping both contests last season. Current odds suggest Philadelphia is still the slight favorite. The stakes are high as both teams aim to secure a win and build momentum moving forward.

Fans can watch the game live on NBC and Peacock. With both teams desperate for a victory, tonight’s contest promises to be an exciting one.