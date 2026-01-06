49ers Sign Kyzir White for Playoff Push Against Eagles

Santa Clara, California – The San Francisco 49ers have signed linebacker Kyzir White ahead of their Wild Card playoff matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. White, who previously played for the Eagles, joins the 49ers to bolster their linebacker corps, which has been hit hard by injuries this season.

San Francisco is currently missing several starters on defense, including All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner, who is on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Linebacker Tatum Bethune suffered a groin injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, further depleting the team’s depth at the position. Bethune has been ruled out for the postseason, and there is uncertainty regarding Dee Winters, who left the Seahawks game with an ankle injury.

White, 29, was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Over his eight-season career, he has played for the Chargers, the Eagles, and the Arizona Cardinals, and has compiled 618 total tackles, including 34 tackles for loss, six interceptions, and 7.5 sacks. In 2024, he started all 17 games for the Cardinals, recording 137 total tackles and two and a half sacks.

The 49ers’ decision to sign White comes as they prepare for a critical playoff run. Head coach Kyle Shanahan highlighted the importance of adding experienced players like White to navigate the challenges of the postseason.

“We believe Kyzir can step right in and contribute,” Shanahan said. “He knows the culture we value, and we have confidence in his abilities to play at a high level.”

White is expected to play a vital role in the 49ers’ defense this weekend as they face the Eagles in a highly anticipated matchup.