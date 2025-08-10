49ers Re-Sign Tanner Mordecai, Place St. Brown on Injured Reserve

San Francisco, CA – The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday they have re-signed quarterback Tanner Mordecai to a one-year deal. This move comes after the team placed wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on the injured reserve list due to a foot injury.

Mordecai, a 24-year-old from Waco, Texas, initially joined the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May 2024. He spent the last season on the practice squad, having been signed shortly after the preseason.

St. Brown, who joined the 49ers this month, injured his foot during a joint practice with the Denver Broncos, as reported by Matt Barrows of The Athletic. St. Brown was previously on the roster less than a week before being placed on the injured reserve.

Mordecai’s journey to the NFL includes stints at multiple colleges, including the University of Oklahoma, Southern Methodist University, and the University of Wisconsin. During his college career, he threw for over 9,800 yards and achieved 85 touchdowns.

With St. Brown out for the season, the 49ers will rely on other wide receivers, including Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson, as they prepare for the upcoming games. The team now has four quarterbacks on its roster, including Mordecai.

This roster change signifies the team’s strategy to ensure depth in the quarterback position, especially given the uncertain health status of starter Brock Purdy.