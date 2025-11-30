Sports
49ers Strike Early with Special Teams Prowess Against Browns
Cleveland, OH — In a critical matchup on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers capitalized on Cleveland Browns’ special teams struggles, launching their offense to an early lead. The game began with a pivotal moment when Skyy Moore executed a remarkable 66-yard punt return that set the 49ers up at the Cleveland 16-yard line.
Just a few plays later, San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy connected with Christian McCaffrey for a pivotal 12-yard gain, inching the 49ers closer to the goal line. After facing a challenging third-and-8, Purdy and his team managed to keep their momentum alive. Three attempts later, McCaffrey pushed through for a 1-yard touchdown run, marking his eighth rushing touchdown of the season.
This score put the 49ers up 7-0 early in the first quarter, exacerbating the issues that Cleveland’s special teams have faced throughout the season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski’s decision-making around special teams has been questioned, and moments like these only add to the scrutiny.
The early touchdown was crucial for the 49ers, who entered the game with high hopes and playoff aspirations. With McCaffrey leading the way, the team continues to find offensive rhythm, which could prove vital moving deeper into the season.
Cleveland’s defense will need to regroup quickly to counteract the 49ers’ offensive momentum and avoid further setbacks as the game progresses.
