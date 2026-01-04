49ers Thrive Ahead of Crucial Playoff Showdown Against Seahawks

Santa Clara, California — The San Francisco 49ers showcased their versatility as they prepare for a high-stakes NFL Week 18 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Their run game has become as formidable as their passing offense, which had been a concern earlier in the season.

“Our run game has clicked,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said during an interview on NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think we’re starting to really run the ball efficiently. We’re starting to get some explosives in the run game.”

With a listing of 12 wins and 4 losses this season, the 49ers clinched a playoff spot. They will host the Seahawks Saturday night at Levi’s Stadium, competing not just for the NFC West title but also for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

In the last six games since quarterback Brock Purdy returned from a toe injury, the team has significantly improved its offense. Running back Christian McCaffrey has averaged 4.5 yards per rushing attempt while scoring six rushing touchdowns. The offense has averaged 35.7 points during their current six-game winning streak, a sign of the team’s growing momentum.

Lynch emphasized Purdy’s growth as a key factor in the offense’s success. Last Sunday, Lynch watched Purdy turn away from a quick pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk near the goal line, instead extending the play for nearly nine seconds before throwing a touchdown. “I wrote in my notes, ‘An unreal play,’” Lynch said, clearly impressed. “It sure was.”

As the 49ers prepare for the pivotal matchup, they are managing several player injuries. Notably, left tackle Trent Williams is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained against the Chicago Bears. Lynch detailed Williams’ situation, noting, “He never has had a hamstring injury in his entire life… the motivation is certainly there.”

In spite of Williams’ uncertain status, the 49ers expect tight end George Kittle to return from an ankle injury that sidelined him last week. “I would be very surprised if George wasn’t out there,” Lynch mentioned optimistically.

Meanwhile, minor injuries to running back Christian McCaffrey and fullback Kyle Juszczyk are not expected to sideline them against Seattle. As the team gears up for the intense showdown on Saturday, fans are hopeful that the 49ers’ offense will remain strong, helping secure a much-needed victory.