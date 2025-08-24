49ers Triumph Over Chargers in Preseason Finale Thanks to Takeaways

Santa Clara, CA — The San Francisco 49ers secured a 30-23 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in their preseason finale Sunday night at Levi's Stadium, capitalizing on four turnovers.

The game was tense, tied at 16 late in the fourth quarter. Two turnovers from the Chargers resulted in two pivotal touchdowns for the 49ers, one being a pick-six by linebacker Curtis Robinson. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai started the game, completing 8 of 14 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown, while Brock Purdy also contributed, going 10 of 13 for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Former 49er quarterback Easton Stick opened for the Chargers, finishing with 5 of 8 passes for 38 yards. D.J. Uiagalelei stepped in later, throwing for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

The game started slowly, with both teams exchanging punts and struggling to gain early momentum. The 49ers scored their first touchdown early in the second quarter when Mordecai threw a 22-yard pass to wide receiver Terique Owens, marking Owens’ first touchdown reception in the NFL.

After the Chargers responded with a field goal, they took the lead briefly on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Uiagalelei to Oronde Gadsen II. However, the 49ers stayed resilient, tying the game at 13 by the end of the third quarter.

A key moment came in the fourth when Robinson intercepted Uiagalelei’s pass and returned it for a touchdown, giving the 49ers a 23-16 lead. After a final touchdown pass from Bradley to Owens, the Chargers managed to score again but ultimately ran out of time.

This victory improves the 49ers’ preseason record to 2-1, while the Chargers finish at 2-2. As the teams prepare for the upcoming regular season, the 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks on September 7.