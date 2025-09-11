49ers Update: Injury News and Key Performances from Sunday’s Game

San Francisco, CA — The San Francisco 49ers faced a mixed bag of news heading into Week 2 of the NFL season after their 17-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on September 9, 2025.

Kicker Eddy Piñeiro, 29, has a solid career record with 111 field goals made out of 126 attempts since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. In his last season with the Carolina Panthers, Piñeiro successfully converted 22 of 26 field goals and 33 of 35 extra point attempts.

In addition to injury updates, tight end George Kittle is expected to return in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which could enhance the 49ers’ offensive options significantly.

Receiver Jauan Jennings has been listed as day-to-day. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that additional scans on Jennings returned clean, allowing for the possibility he may play in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Comments from head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the team’s draft strategy, particularly regarding kicker Jake Moody, who has faced criticism. Shanahan emphasized the importance of adaptability in decision-making as the team reflects on past selections.

Quarterback Brock Purdy faced scrutiny despite his strong performance, throwing two touchdown passes alongside two interceptions. His 45-yard completion to Ricky Pearsall was pivotal in the win, reminding fans of his potential under pressure.

Rookie offensive lineman Chandler Williams had an active game, rushing the passer on 19 snaps and executing 17 run defense plays, although he finished with limited statistical results.

Defensively, defensive end Nick Bosa made his presence felt, culminating in a forced fumble against quarterback Sam Darnold during a crucial moment in the game. Bosa shared the glory with rookie Gross-Matos, who, despite a shaky offseason, tied him in quarterback pressures.

The upcoming games will further reveal the team’s readiness as they adjust to player availability and strategize against competitive teams in the league.