Escape From Tarkov Hardcore Wipe Set for July 10

MOSCOW, Russia — Battlestate Games, the developer behind Escape From Tarkov, announced that the next hardcore wipe will take place on Wednesday, July 10, 2025. This news has left players excited and anxious as they prepare for an even more challenging experience ahead of the game’s anticipated 1.0 launch.

On July 7, a surprise sale was launched, offering a 20% discount on Escape From Tarkov. The developer’s promotional language hinted at the upcoming wipe, stating, “Summer. The last chance to prepare for escape. In anticipation of the hardcore wipe, take advantage of the discounts.” The sale is set to conclude on July 14, leading many to speculate the wipe could occur shortly thereafter.

The community recalls that Battlestate Games has previously timed wipes with sales, most recently in December 2024. The wording used in the recent announcement indicates they are providing players a final opportunity to purchase the game before the increased difficulty of the hardcore wipe.

Players are trying to determine whether the wipe will happen on July 15 or possibly later in the week. The developers have shared that this “extra challenging” experience will be “wave-like,” meaning restrictions will roll out as players progress through the game.

While an exact date has not been officially confirmed, it is clear that the hardcore wipe will occur in July, ahead of the full game launch that is expected around September. For now, fans eagerly await further confirmation from Battlestate Games.

Interested players are encouraged to take advantage of the current sale and stay updated on the latest news by following gaming news outlets.