News
Escaped Inmate Timothy Shane Sighted in Publix After Hospital Escape
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. – An escaped Rockdale County inmate made an unexpected stop inside a Publix in Henry County on Monday night, according to surveillance footage obtained by FOX 5.
Timothy Shane escaped custody while being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital early Monday morning and is considered armed and dangerous. Officials say Shane was caught on camera inside the Publix on Hwy. 155 just hours after his escape.
Authorities report that Shane appeared to request an Uber ride from the store, directing the driver to a home in south Rockdale County. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office secured a search warrant for the residence but did not find him there. Deputies are still questioning individuals at the location.
Shane’s escape occurred after a suicide attempt, leading deputies to take him to the hospital. Investigators say he stole an SUV parked near Grady Memorial Hospital and fled. After crashing that vehicle, he ran from the scene and stole a second car near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta police stated that a Glock handgun had been stolen from the first car.
After taking the second vehicle to Rockdale County, Shane stopped at the Publix and requested an Uber, but it remains unclear if he actually got a ride. Lt. Billy Burrell of the sheriff’s office stated, “We believe he’s either tapping into his resources or he may have stolen a credit card.” He added that Shane is likely still in possession of the stolen weapon.
Shane was arrested on Nov. 23 by the Conyers Police Department after a chase. He faced charges of fleeing from police, possession of methamphetamine, and other offenses.
Law enforcement agencies are aiding in the ongoing search for Shane. Anyone with information can contact the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office at 770-278-8000 or email the department.
Authorities continue to search for more leads in Shane’s whereabouts. “There’s no reason to make this harder for yourself or anyone involved,” Burrell said, urging cooperation from the public.
