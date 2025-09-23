Espanyol Hosts Valencia in Key La Liga Clash This Tuesday

BARCELONA, Spain — Espanyol will host Valencia this Tuesday at the RCDE Stadium in La Liga, looking to bounce back after a recent defeat. The match, part of Match Day six, kicks off at 6 PM local time.

Espanyol, currently in fourth place with 10 points, faced a setback in their last game, losing 2-0 to Real Madrid. Prior to that, they had won three matches in a row, including solid victories at home against Atletico Madrid, Osasuna, and Mallorca. This match marks an opportunity for Espanyol to restore their strong home performance.

Valencia, on the other hand, sits in ninth place with 7 points. They managed to secure a 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao in their previous fixture, utilizing a red card against their opponents to turn the game in their favor. However, concerns linger after a heavy 6-0 defeat to Barcelona just days earlier.

The two teams have a storied history, having faced each other 188 times, with Valencia holding a slight edge with 87 wins to Espanyol’s 61. At the RCDE Stadium, Espanyol has enjoyed recent success, boasting 50 wins in 94 home games against Valencia.

This match is crucial for both teams, as Espanyol aims to maintain their perfect home record this season, while Valencia seeks to improve their away form, which has seen them struggle recently.

Espanyol will be without Pere Milla, who is serving a suspension, but their squad remains largely intact. Kike Garcia is expected to return to the starting lineup for Espanyol, who have reported no injury concerns. Coach Diego Martínez feels confident about his team’s ability to perform at home.

Valencia comes into this match with a healthy squad and no injury setbacks. Coach Rubén Baraja has options to rotate his lineup after the win against Athletic. Young striker Hugo Duro is looking to earn a starting place after finding the net last game.

Fans anticipate what promises to be an exciting match on Tuesday, as both teams aim to solidify their standings in La Liga.