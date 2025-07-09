ESPN Announces Major Changes to Broadcast Team Ahead of Upcoming Season

New York, NY – ESPN has confirmed significant changes to its broadcast team as it gears up for the upcoming sports season. These adjustments come amidst growing viewer demand for fresh perspectives and enhanced coverage.

The network shared the news on its official website earlier today, stating that veteran sportscaster José Antonio Cortés will take on a new role as lead commentator for the NFL coverage. This move is expected to bring a new energy to the program.

Alongside Cortés, Itzel Bandín and Michael Voepel have also been named as key additions to the team, both bringing a wealth of experience in sports journalism. Bandín expressed her excitement, saying, “I am thrilled to join ESPN and contribute to such a dynamic team.”

In addition to the personnel changes, ESPN plans to introduce innovative segments aimed at engaging younger audiences. The network aims to enhance its digital footprint through interactive content across various platforms.

These changes are part of ESPN’s broader strategy to stay competitive in an ever-evolving sports media landscape. Dale Johnson, a long-time industry analyst, noted, “ESPN is adapting to the needs of its fans, and this recalibration reflects that commitment.”

As the network prepares for its relaunch, many sports enthusiasts are eager to see how the new line-up will influence the viewing experience.