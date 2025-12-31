Sports
ESPN’s College GameDay Heads to Rose Bowl for Playoff Quarterfinals
Pasadena, California — ESPN‘s “College GameDay” will be live from the Rose Bowl Stadium for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday, Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. ET.
Coverage will kick off at 9 a.m. ET and run until noon. Rece Davis will host the show alongside analysts Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, and Pat McAfee.
This marks the third consecutive Alabama game featured by “College GameDay.” The show chose the Rose Bowl over other quarterfinal venues, including the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl. This decision underscores the excitement surrounding the matchup, which is expected to be highly competitive.
“This is what College Football Playoff is all about — fierce competition and high stakes,” Davis said during a teleconference.
Fans can expect entertaining analysis and on-site commentary as McAfee roams the sidelines throughout the game. His popular segment, the Kicking Contest, is in limbo for the next season, sparking concern among fans.
“It’s truly all Pat’s money,” said ESPN vice president Matthew Garrett about the contest that has given away over $5 million. While the fate of this segment remains uncertain, its absence would leave a notable void, according to sports analysts.
“It would make absolutely no business sense to drop it,” one analyst remarked. “It’s a main attraction for the show.”
“College GameDay” is part of a larger series of broadcasts during the CFP, including the MegaCast, which will showcase multiple viewing options throughout the quarterfinals.
Fans looking forward to the January 1 game can enjoy both traditional and alternate viewing options across various ESPN platforms.
