ESPN Demotes Doris Burke, Promotes Tim Legler for NBA Finals

New York, NY – ESPN has restructured its NBA broadcast team, announcing on August 28, 2025, that it has demoted Hall of Fame broadcaster Doris Burke from its No. 1 team. The network promoted Tim Legler to replace Burke, effectively changing the dynamics of its premier NBA coverage.

Legler will join Mike Breen and Richard Jefferson on the lead crew for the NBA Finals. Jefferson recently signed a new contract with ESPN after completing his first finals this past June. Burke has agreed to a multi-year extension and will now work as part of ESPN’s No. 2 NBA broadcast team alongside play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch.

Burke, who has been with ESPN since 1991, became the first woman in history to serve as an analyst for a major North American sports league championship during the 2024 NBA Finals. Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle publicly supported Burke ahead of the finals, emphasizing her groundbreaking role in sports broadcasting.

Despite support from figures like Carlisle, ESPN’s decision-makers, including executive vice president Mike McQuade, proceeded with the change. Legler has been with ESPN for 25 years and saw a career resurgence in the past decade, making frequent appearances on SportsCenter.

This adjustment follows a tumultuous period for ESPN’s NBA broadcast lineup since the dismissal of former analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson in the summer of 2023. Burke was appointed to the lead role after their exit, filled by former coach Doc Rivers. However, Rivers left mid-season, making way for JJ Redick, who later left to coach the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN has not revealed the details of Burke’s new contract, except that it will see her calling a full slate of regular-season and playoff games alongside Pasch. Burke’s career achievements include receiving the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame‘s Curt Gowdy Media Award in 2018 and breaking barriers for women in sports commentary.

As ESPN transitions to the 2025-26 season, both Burke and Legler remain pivotal figures in its sports programming, reflecting the ongoing evolution of sports broadcasting.