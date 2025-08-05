ESPN’s E60 Explores Katrina’s Impact in New Special Airing August 11

New Orleans, La. — Twenty years after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, an ESPN special titled “Above the Tide – 20 Years After Katrina” will premiere on Monday, August 11, at 7 p.m. ET. The special features Louisiana native and Super Bowl champion, Ryan Clark, as he returns to his hometown to examine the lasting effects of the storm on the city and its inhabitants.

Clark, an Emmy-winning NFL analyst for ESPN since 2015, hails from Marrero, a suburb of New Orleans. This project marks his first contribution to E60, ESPN’s renowned storytelling brand. In this heartfelt exploration, Clark engages with notable figures from the Crescent City, including NFL veteran Leonard Fournette, who experienced Katrina as a child.

The special also includes appearances from prominent New Orleans Saints personalities such as Drew Brees, Sean Payton, and Steve Gleason. They reflect on the team’s return to the Superdome on September 25, 2006, for its first game in New Orleans after the hurricane.

Clark will also share stories from local musicians, cultural leaders, and residents who have struggled with the aftermath of the disaster over two decades. The emotional journey aims to capture the resilience of the community in the face of tragedy.

Directed by Julian Gooden, “Above the Tide” represents E60’s commitment to highlighting compelling narratives within the realm of sports and culture. Founded in 2007, E60 has garnered significant acclaim, receiving 112 Sports Emmy nominations and winning 21. Its reputation stems from a blend of insightful profiles and impactful investigations.

Following its television debut, the special will also be available for streaming on ESPN+. This fall, ESPN will enhance its offerings by providing fans direct access to its full suite of networks and services, along with an upgraded ESPN App.