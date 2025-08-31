ESPN Fantasy Football Rankings for 2025 Released

BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN has released its 2025 Fantasy Football rankings, highlighting players for PPR (points per reception) and IDP (individual defensive player) formats. These rankings, published every Tuesday, are compiled by a team of experts, including Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Daniel Dopp, Eric Karabell, Liz Loza, Eric Moody, and Field Yates.

The latest rankings feature a mix of veteran players and emerging stars, serving as a guide for fantasy enthusiasts as they prepare for the upcoming season. According to Eric Karabell, who also provides superflex rankings, the updates reflect the most recent player performances and injuries, making them timely resources for aspiring league champions.

Fans can expect continuous updates throughout the week. As of the latest release on August 27, 2025, at 6:24 p.m. ET, players are encouraged to stay informed with the changes that could impact their team lineups.

For those looking for in-depth analysis, The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Show offers insights on strategies to dominate in fantasy football leagues. Aside from rankings, the show aims to help listeners improve their chances of winning a championship.