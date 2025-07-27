ESPN Host Shae Peppler Cornette Wears Packers Jersey, Apologizes to Bears Fans

Chicago, IL — ESPN host Shae Peppler Cornette wore a Green Bay Packers jersey during a recent sports segment, prompting an apology to Chicago Bears fans. The incident occurred while she was covering the Packers’ training camp as part of ESPN’s “50 States in 50 Days” tour with colleague Ryan Clark.

Cornette, a known Bears fan, surprised many viewers with her choice of attire, given the historic rivalry between the two teams. The NFC North rivalry, which began in 1921, is the oldest in the NFL and has seen the Packers lead the series 107-95-6 over the years.

Following the broadcast, Cornette offered a straightforward apology: “I’m sorry, Bears fans—this was the hand I was dealt while covering the Packers.” This moment of humility resonated with many, illustrating that even seasoned sports hosts can encounter challenging situations on-air. Some viewers found humor in her choice, while others expressed disappointment on social media.

Reactions varied widely; fans took to X to jokingly suggest that the jersey blunder could be a “career-ending” mistake, while Packers supporters appreciated the light-heartedness of the moment. Colleagues, including Ryan Clark, contributed to the banter, transforming the incident from a potential rift to a memorable shared experience.

This episode emphasizes the fine line ESPN must walk between maintaining host neutrality and respecting their personal team loyalties. With such a dynamic fan culture in the NFL, Cornette’s apology showcases the network’s commitment to preserving viewer trust during high-profile events.

As the NFL season approaches, it’s possible that ESPN may reconsider its wardrobe guidelines to prevent similar incidents in the future. While this event may have been a minor misstep in a flourishing career, it illustrates the passion and loyalty that fuels the sports community.

Ultimately, Cornette’s mix-up opened a door for connection, showing how even a wardrobe slip can bring fans together. The ongoing excitement surrounding the NFL season remains vibrant, with fans eager for more coverage—and perhaps a jersey check—for future broadcasts.