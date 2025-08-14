ESPN’s ‘The Kingdom’ Offers Intimate Look at Chiefs’ 2024 Season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ESPN‘s new six-part docuseries, ‘The Kingdom,’ premieres Thursday and explores the Kansas City Chiefs‘ dramatic 2024 season as well as the franchise’s rich history. The show highlights the impact of founder Lamar Hunt and features both current stars and archival footage.

Patrick Mahomes, the team’s star quarterback, leads the series as an executive producer. He reflects on the project’s significance, saying it showcases the Chiefs’ journey from their AFL beginnings to becoming a Super Bowl contender. ‘I saw stuff that I didn’t even know, and I thought I knew everything about the Chiefs,’ he remarked.

Coaches and players share personal stories, allowing fans to connect with them on a deeper level. Coach Andy Reid, known for his private nature, discusses his family and emotions surrounding Super Bowl victories. ‘It’s not really my deal, but he’s my boss, and I jumped on it,’ Reid said of participating in the documentary.

One of the standout moments features Mahomes reflecting on a midseason ankle injury during a rehab session. The athlete expresses self-doubt about his ability to return in time for a game against the Houston Texans. Later, his excitement is palpable when he successfully re-enters the game.

The series isn’t just about glory; it addresses difficult subjects as well. Mahomes discusses his father’s 2024 DWI arrest during Super Bowl week, revealing the stress it caused him as he faced reporters. His father, Pat Mahomes Sr., shares his remorse over the situation.

Viewers will also see defensive end Chris Jones taking on a leadership role within the team. This behind-the-scenes access offers a new perspective, showing how he motivates teammates after tough losses.

The docuseries aims to entertain while providing insight, with episodes featuring everything from celebrations to emotional moments that define the Chiefs’ journey. For die-hard fans, ‘The Kingdom’ promises to be a must-watch as it gives unprecedented access to the team’s ups and downs during this historic season.