ESPN Launches 19th Annual V Week for Cancer Research

New York City, NY – ESPN’s 19th Annual V Week for Cancer Research begins on Giving Tuesday, December 2, and continues through Sunday, December 14. This event aims to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation, honoring the legacy of Jim Valvano, the legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator.

Throughout the event, ESPN will highlight stories and messages focusing on the ongoing battle against cancer, encouraging donations to support life-saving research. To date, ESPN has helped raise over $264 million for the V Foundation, which exclusively funds cancer research projects.

This year, Principal Financial Group returns as the presenting sponsor, marking its first time in this role. Principal employees and the Principal Foundation are launching a $1 million match challenge, aiming to inspire greater contributions during V Week. Donations made throughout this period will effectively double due to this matching initiative.

“For over three decades, Jim Valvano’s unforgettable message of hope has inspired us all,” said Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship. “As V Week returns, we’re reminded of the countless individuals whose strength fuels our efforts.”

Clark Kinlin, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the V Foundation, expressed gratitude towards ESPN, stating, “Our mission is simple: to fund game-changing cancer research. We are extremely appreciative of our founding partner ESPN, who has been steadfast in helping accelerate our mission.”

Through this year’s V Week, ESPN will tell stories of how cancer has impacted athletes, fans, and families, underscoring the importance of research and community support. “Our employees logged over a million miles to raise $1 million for the V Foundation,” said Beth Wood, Executive Vice President at Principal. “This reflects our commitment to both wellness and community.”

According to the National Cancer Institute, there are approximately 18.1 million cancer survivors in the U.S. as of 2022, a number expected to rise to 26 million by 2040. Fans wishing to join the fight against cancer can find more information about how to contribute on the V Foundation’s website at v.org.

“Giving Tuesday and V Week are special,” Kinlin added. “This partnership is vital for funding lifesaving cancer research.”