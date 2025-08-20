Tech
ESPN Launches Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service with Revamped App
BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN will launch its new direct-to-consumer streaming service on Thursday, offering access to 12 of its networks for a monthly fee of $29.99. This significant shift focuses on evolving consumer habits as traditional cable subscriptions decline.
At a media event on Tuesday, ESPN executives unveiled details about the subscription model and the features of its newly redesigned app. Subscribers can access ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, and other channels live through the app, available for both new subscribers and those authenticating existing cable subscriptions with partners like Charter, DirecTV, Hulu, Fubo, and Verizon.
New features of the app include the option to “squeeze back” during live games to access statistics, key plays, fantasy information, and betting integration for users with an ESPN Bet account. Additionally, users will see a TikTok-inspired feed called “Verts,” offering highlights and viral clips.
Another personalized feature, “SportsCenter for You,” uses AI-powered highlights tailored to fans’ interests, drawing from their favorite teams and sports. ESPN plans to introduce multiview capabilities allowing users to watch up to four games simultaneously. This feature, currently available on platforms like Apple TV and YouTube TV, is expected to enhance user engagement during live broadcasts.
Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN, emphasized the strategic importance of the direct-to-consumer approach. “We’re at the verge of another industry-shaping moment,” Pitaro stated. He mentioned that this new streaming service aims to simplify content access for fans amid a complex landscape of viewing options.
As the launch approaches, ESPN plans to partner further with distributors and enhance marketing strategies to guide consumers in navigating the expanded offerings. The launch signifies ESPN’s commitment to adapting to the streaming era while continuing to cater to its loyal audience.
