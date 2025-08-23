ESPN Launches Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service

STAMFORD, Conn. — ESPN launched its highly anticipated direct-to-consumer streaming service on August 21, 2025, making all of its networks and services available directly to fans. This new service aims to enhance the viewing experience with advanced features and personalized options.

The service includes two subscription plans: the ESPN Unlimited Plan at $29.99 per month and the ESPN Select Plan at $11.99 per month. Subscribers to the Unlimited Plan get access to all 12 ESPN networks, including ESPN+, and coverage of major sports leagues such as the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and more, while the Select Plan provides access to select ESPN+ content.

“This is a monumental day for ESPN and our fans,” said Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN’s Chairman. “We have worked hard to provide an elevated experience that brings sports fans more choice and engagement than ever before.” The launch coincides with key sports events including the college football season, US Open tennis, and the start of various playoffs.

In addition to live sports, the enhanced ESPN App will feature game stats, betting information, and a personalized SportsCenter experience. This new functionality aims to engage users with dynamic and interactive features designed for both mobile and connected TV platforms.

For existing ESPN+ subscribers, they will automatically be transitioned to the ESPN Select Plan, while those who bundle their subscription with Disney+ and Hulu can choose access options with or without advertisements.

In a significant development, ESPN also announced strategic partnerships that will integrate major sports content, including NFL coverage, into its new streaming service. This partnership promises enhanced content availability for fans.

“It’s just the beginning,” Pitaro emphasized, promising ongoing improvements and features based on consumer feedback. As the sports viewing landscape continues to evolve, ESPN aims to be at the forefront of offering comprehensive and flexible sports coverage to fans everywhere.