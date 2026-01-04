ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Executes Daring Sideline Transition During Sugar Bowl

New Orleans, Louisiana

ESPN host Laura Rutledge showcased her versatility during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal between Georgia and Ole Miss on January 1, 2026. Just as halftime approached, Rutledge managed to pull off a remarkable feat: she conducted an interview with Georgia coach Kirby Smart right as the second quarter ended, and then sprinted across the field to host the halftime show.

“There are probably two minutes to get to the set,” Rutledge said in a phone call with The Athletic. “The point of getting there as quickly as possible is not only because we’re live on TV, but I also have to figure out exactly what we’re doing.”

This rapid transition required Rutledge to switch gears quickly, especially since the information for the halftime show is often drawn from the game’s first half. “The producer is in Bristol, so we had been texting throughout the day about the nuts and bolts of what we would do most of the time,” she explained.

However, a delay in securing the interview with Smart added more pressure. Rutledge indicated, “Our plan was for me to get Kirby Smart first just to make it go a little faster, but we actually didn’t have a camera.” The extra time spent waiting altered her sprint to the set.

Once she reached the desk, Rutledge had less than a minute to get ready. “From the time I sat down until we went live was probably less than a minute,” she recalled. As she prepared, producers back in Bristol provided her with key details for the show, including what highlights to expect.

As the footage of her cross-field dash spread on social media, some speculated why ESPN doesn’t provide her with a golf cart to save time. Rutledge responded, “I was mad last night because I was kind of wearing a little heel on my shoe. It was making me go a little slower than I wanted to.”

This wasn’t Rutledge’s first high-pressure crossover. She recalled an even more intense scramble during the first-round game between Oklahoma and Alabama, where she had to navigate flights of stairs to reach the halftime set. “That was a cold game. I had a thick jacket on by the time I got up to the top,” she said. Rutledge joked about the experience with her colleagues, emphasizing her non-athletic background.

Despite the challenges, Rutledge finds that performing both roles in a single game helps her on-air performance. “I find it easier to do the halftime show when I’ve been doing the game because I have such an intrinsic first-hand knowledge of what’s going on,” she stated. Rutledge expressed gratitude towards ESPN for supporting her dual roles, acknowledging the complexity it brings to production.