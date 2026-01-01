Sports
ESPN May Cut Popular Kicking Contest from College GameDay
BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN‘s popular show “College GameDay” might eliminate Pat McAfee‘s Kicking Contest for the 2026 season. This segment, running for the past three years, allows fans to attempt a 33-yard field goal for a chance to win significant prize money.
Since joining “College GameDay,” McAfee has distributed over $5 million to contestants. His generous approach has drawn considerable fan excitement. “It’s truly all Pat’s money,” said ESPN vice president of product Matthew Garrett. “He wanted it to be his. We are the beneficiaries of his generosity in making that moment happen.”
Despite its popularity, ESPN is reportedly considering removing the Kicking Contest. This decision could upset fans and be viewed as a questionable business move. According to Front Office Sports, keeping the contest is essential. “It would make absolutely no business sense. They had the Corso thing for almost four decades. This is a main attraction for the show,” they stated.
Last weekend, Texas A&M student Austin Roberts had the opportunity to kick for a $1 million prize. Prior to the attempt, McAfee acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the contest’s future, saying, “One more kick. Final kick of the season. Final kick, maybe, of the field goal kicking contest.”
Fans and industry insiders alike hope that “College GameDay” will maintain this beloved tradition starring McAfee.
