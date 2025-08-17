ESPN Predicts Alabama’s Path to College Football Playoff Glory

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Crimson Tide aims for redemption in the 2025 college football season after failing to reach the College Football Playoff last year. Head coach Kalen DeBoer, entering his second season, will lead a revamped team that hopes to exceed preseason expectations.

ESPN analysts Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have both projected Alabama to make the playoffs this year, with hopes of advancing to the Rose Bowl quarterfinals. Bonagura ranks the Crimson Tide as a No. 7 seed, while Schlabach expects them to be a No. 6 seed.

In both scenarios, Alabama is slated to host a first-round playoff game against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Bonagura and Schlabach have faith in the Tide, particularly after last season’s disappointing finish following losses to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.

Last season’s failures prompted heated discussions about the selection process for the playoffs, particularly after Alabama’s defeat by a depleted Michigan team in the ReliaQuest Bowl. DeBoer emphasized that the team’s performance needed to improve significantly this season.

Alabama’s roster has seen significant upgrades, including the addition of Miami transfer Isaiah Horton, who joins returning stars Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard at wide receiver, to strengthen the offensive ranks. Ty Simpson is set to step in as the new starting quarterback, replacing Jalen Milroe.

The Tide is set to kick off their season on August 30 with a highly anticipated matchup against Florida State in Tallahassee. They enter the season ranked No. 8 in both the AP media and coaches preseason polls, which will serve as a launchpad for their playoff aspirations.

With the adjustments made and a new strategy in place, Alabama’s fans are eager to see if the team can finally reclaim its spot among the elite in college football.