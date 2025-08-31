ESPN Releases Updated Fantasy Football Rankings for 2025 Season

New York, NY — ESPN has released its latest weekly rankings for the 2025 Fantasy Football season, featuring updated PPR (points per reception) and IDP (individual defensive player) rankings. The comprehensive rankings utilize insights from eight PPR rankers and three IDP experts, including Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, and others.

Published every Tuesday and updated throughout the week, these rankings provide crucial information for fantasy football enthusiasts. The latest updates come amid intense preseason preparations as fans look to strengthen their rosters.

Eric Karabell, one of the key contributors, also offers his superflex rankings, catering to those in leagues that allow players to start multiple quarterbacks. His insights are especially valuable as they reflect the latest player performances and emerging trends in the league.

The rankings are not just for casual fans; they offer detailed analysis for competitive players looking to outsmart their opponents. For even more in-depth coverage, fans can tune into The Ringer Fantasy Football Show to gather strategies that could help secure a championship this season.

As of August 27th, the rankings continue to evolve, ensuring that fantasy players have access to the most relevant information heading into the season’s start.