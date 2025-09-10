Sports
ESPN Renews Contracts for Pardon The Interruption Hosts
BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN has confirmed it has renewed contracts for Pardon The Interruption hosts Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon. The news came from Puck’s John Ourand on Monday, just as questions circulated regarding the show’s future.
Kornheiser and Wilbon’s new agreements extend their collaborations for three more years. Their previous contracts were set to expire this year, raising concerns over whether the beloved show would continue. Established nearly 25 years ago, PTI remains a staple of ESPN programming.
The first episode featuring Kornheiser and Wilbon aired in 2001. Since then, the show has garnered a loyal audience, praised for the duo’s chemistry and sharp sports insights. Recently, the death of another ESPN show, Around The Horn, sparked speculation about PTI’s longevity.
However, ESPN President Burke Magnus reassured fans that Pardon The Interruption was never in jeopardy. “There was never a moment when we weren’t completely committed to continuing PTI, frankly, for as long as (Kornheiser and Wilbon) want to continue PTI,” Magnus said.
As Kornheiser and Wilbon prepare for more years of sports commentary, fans of PTI can breathe a sigh of relief. The show, closely followed for its unique take on sports news, will continue its run on ESPN.
Recent Posts
- Giants Face Quarterback Dilemma Ahead of Week 2 Matchup
- Coastal Warnings for Millions as Rip Currents Threaten Beachgoers
- FIFA Club World Cup Captivates 2.7 Billion Fans Globally
- Arabella Kushner Joins Grandfather at U.S. Open Amid Mixed Reactions
- New York Times Connections Game Gains Popularity Among Word Enthusiasts
- Brewers Reinstated Hoskins After 57-Game Injury Hiatus
- Asset Entities Shares Soar After Merger Vote with Strive for Bitcoin Treasury
- Montenegro Eyes EU and Euro Zone Membership by 2028
- Is Taylor Frankie Paul the Next Bachelorette? Speculation Grows
- Atlantic Hurricane Season Sees Unprecedented Calm Amid Peak
- Klarna Prices IPO at $40 per Share, Valuing Company at Over $15 Billion
- Leaked Screen Test Sparks Debate Over Richard Pryor Biopic Casting
- LG Twins Face Kiwoom Heroes in KBO Showdown on September 9
- Goliath Resources Reports Major Gold Interception in British Columbia
- Dangerous Rip Currents Threaten East Coast Beachgoers
- Charlotte Mayor Wins Primary Amid Outcry Over Ukrainian Refugee’s Murder
- Sunny Skies and 70s Forecast for Commanders’ Home Opener
- Sinkhole Closes Saw Mill River Parkway in Dobbs Ferry
- Russian Drones Violate Polish Airspace; Government Response Intensifies
- Winning Numbers Announced for Virginia Pick 4 Evening Lottery