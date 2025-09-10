ESPN Renews Contracts for Pardon The Interruption Hosts

BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN has confirmed it has renewed contracts for Pardon The Interruption hosts Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon. The news came from Puck’s John Ourand on Monday, just as questions circulated regarding the show’s future.

Kornheiser and Wilbon’s new agreements extend their collaborations for three more years. Their previous contracts were set to expire this year, raising concerns over whether the beloved show would continue. Established nearly 25 years ago, PTI remains a staple of ESPN programming.

The first episode featuring Kornheiser and Wilbon aired in 2001. Since then, the show has garnered a loyal audience, praised for the duo’s chemistry and sharp sports insights. Recently, the death of another ESPN show, Around The Horn, sparked speculation about PTI’s longevity.

However, ESPN President Burke Magnus reassured fans that Pardon The Interruption was never in jeopardy. “There was never a moment when we weren’t completely committed to continuing PTI, frankly, for as long as (Kornheiser and Wilbon) want to continue PTI,” Magnus said.

As Kornheiser and Wilbon prepare for more years of sports commentary, fans of PTI can breathe a sigh of relief. The show, closely followed for its unique take on sports news, will continue its run on ESPN.