Sports
ESPN Secures $1.6 Billion Deal for WWE Streaming Rights
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — ESPN has announced a landmark agreement with WWE, securing exclusive U.S. streaming rights for major live events, starting in 2026. The agreement, valued at over $1.6 billion for five years, will bring WWE’s popular events like WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam to the new ESPN streaming service launching on August 21, 2025.
The deal nearly doubles the previous rights fee of $180 million per year that NBCUniversal paid for WWE’s events on Peacock. ESPN’s monthly subscription for the streaming service will be set at $29.99, allowing subscribers access to ESPN’s channels without a traditional pay TV bundle.
Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN Chairman, highlighted the potential of WWE to attract a younger and more diverse audience. He noted, ‘When you look at the WWE audience, it is younger and about 38% female, which is higher than our typical demographics.’ This strategy aims to keep subscribers engaged during off-seasons of other sports.
WWE events will not only be available on the new streaming service but will also air on ESPN’s cable channels. ESPN has previously aired wrestling programming, including matches from the American Wrestling Association, from 1985 to 1990.
Moreover, the new deal aligns with ESPN’s ongoing efforts to enhance its media offerings, including a multi-year expansion of its NFL Draft coverage across all Disney platforms. The NFL Draft, which ESPN first televised in 1980, saw significant viewer growth recently, with 13.6 million tuning in for the 2025 first night—an 11% increase from the previous year.
This collaboration marks a continued partnership between ESPN and WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, which also involves UFC events. The new streaming arrangement positions WWE as a key component of ESPN’s streaming strategy as it continues to adapt in a challenging market.
Recent Posts
- Packers’ McKinney Aims to Return for Season Opener Despite Injury
- ESPN Secures $1.6 Billion Deal for WWE Streaming Rights
- Charlotte FC Faces CF Monterrey in Final Leagues Cup Match
- Sunny Weekend Ahead for Cincinnati with Rising Temperatures
- APA Corporation Set to Reveal Earnings Amid Declining Revenue Estimates
- Venezuelans Reflect on Year Since Opposition’s Election Victory
- FDA Issues Recall for Mislabelled NuNaturals Sweeteners Amid Health Concerns
- FC Cincinnati Faces Chivas Guadalajara in Leagues Cup Showdown
- Braves Face Marlins in Crucial MLB Matchup Tonight
- Fire Crews Tackle Windy Gap Fire in Grand County
- FanDuel Offers $150 Bonus for NFL Preseason Betting on August 7
- DoorDash Stocks Hit Record High After Strong Earnings Report
- Ripple Acquires Rail for $200 Million to Enhance Stablecoin Services
- Poderoso Travels to Córdoba for Copa Colombia Match
- Tommy Fleetwood Aims to Break 100 Left-Handed in New Series
- Skenes Leads Pirates Against Reds in Key Matchup
- Seattle Mariners Eye Playoffs After Key Trade Deadline Moves
- Call of Duty Season 5 Battle Pass Details Released Ahead of Launch
- MLB Betting Insights: Top Props for Today’s Matchups
- 2025 Preseason All-America Team Highlights College Football Playoff Standouts