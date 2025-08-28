Sports
ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
NEW YORK, NY — ESPN announced a significant change to its NBA Finals broadcast team on Thursday. Tim Legler has been promoted to the network’s top team, replacing Doris Burke, who has been a mainstay for the past two seasons.
Legler, a former NBA player, will join lead play-by-play announcer Mike Breen and analyst Richard Jefferson for the Finals coverage. Jefferson recently signed a new contract with ESPN after making his Finals debut in June.
ESPN has not commented on this personnel change, which was first reported by The Athletic. The network’s decision to demote Burke, the first woman to serve as a broadcast analyst in any of the four major American sports, marks a significant shift in its NBA coverage.
Sources indicate that discussions are ongoing regarding a potential contract extension for Burke, whose current deal expires at the end of the upcoming season. If an extension is reached, she is expected to move to ESPN’s No. 2 broadcast team.
Burke has been with ESPN since 1991 and was promoted to the lead NBA broadcast team in 2023 following the layoffs of Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. Her analysis has been praised for its depth and clarity, making complicated game strategies accessible for viewers.
Legler has been a familiar face on ESPN, often appearing during regular-season games and playoff broadcasts. Pairing him with Breen and Jefferson is viewed as ESPN’s effort to refresh its top broadcast team while keeping experienced voices.
As the NBA Finals approach, the broadcast changes have sparked conversations among fans and commentators about Burke’s future and the evolving landscape of sports broadcasting.
Recent Posts
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years