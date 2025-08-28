ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke

NEW YORK, NY — ESPN announced a significant change to its NBA Finals broadcast team on Thursday. Tim Legler has been promoted to the network’s top team, replacing Doris Burke, who has been a mainstay for the past two seasons.

Legler, a former NBA player, will join lead play-by-play announcer Mike Breen and analyst Richard Jefferson for the Finals coverage. Jefferson recently signed a new contract with ESPN after making his Finals debut in June.

ESPN has not commented on this personnel change, which was first reported by The Athletic. The network’s decision to demote Burke, the first woman to serve as a broadcast analyst in any of the four major American sports, marks a significant shift in its NBA coverage.

Sources indicate that discussions are ongoing regarding a potential contract extension for Burke, whose current deal expires at the end of the upcoming season. If an extension is reached, she is expected to move to ESPN’s No. 2 broadcast team.

Burke has been with ESPN since 1991 and was promoted to the lead NBA broadcast team in 2023 following the layoffs of Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. Her analysis has been praised for its depth and clarity, making complicated game strategies accessible for viewers.

Legler has been a familiar face on ESPN, often appearing during regular-season games and playoff broadcasts. Pairing him with Breen and Jefferson is viewed as ESPN’s effort to refresh its top broadcast team while keeping experienced voices.

As the NBA Finals approach, the broadcast changes have sparked conversations among fans and commentators about Burke’s future and the evolving landscape of sports broadcasting.