ESPN Stars Malika Andrews and Joe Buck Set to Guest-Host GMA

New York, NY — ESPN stars Malika Andrews and Joe Buck will make guest appearances on ABC’s Good Morning America this summer. An ESPN spokesperson confirmed that Andrews is set to co-host GMA on Saturday and Sunday, July 12 and 13, and on the GMA3 digital program on Monday, July 14.

Joe Buck, known for his work as a play-by-play announcer for Major League Baseball and NFL games, will guest-host GMA from July 23 to July 25. Sources indicate that fellow ESPN personalities Elle Duncan and Laura Rutledge are also in talks to guest-host later this summer.

The move reflects a growing trend in which traditional morning news programs are increasingly featuring sports broadcasters. Andrews, 30, is recognized as a prominent sports journalist, having won an Emmy and made history as the first woman to host the NBA Draft in 2022. Buck, 57, is a seasoned sports commentator noted for covering Super Bowls and World Series.

Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts, co-hosts of GMA, both have backgrounds in sports broadcasting, which observers say may facilitate the crossover between sports and morning news. A source highlighted that sports broadcasters are gaining respect for their ability to manage live events seamlessly, a skill that is valuable in the world of morning television.

This summer’s guest-hosting roles come amidst ongoing changes at GMA, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Earlier this year, several staff members were laid off, and the program underwent restructuring. The integration of sports personalities like Andrews and Buck appears to be part of the network’s strategy to refresh its content and audience engagement.

As Andrews and Buck prepare for their roles, the anticipation builds for how they will transition into the morning talk show format, especially with Andrews possibly looking at future opportunities within the Disney family.