Sports
ESPN to Stream WWE Events Starting in 2026 Under New Deal
BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced a significant partnership on Wednesday that will bring all WWE Premium Live Events to ESPN’s platforms starting in 2026. This landmark deal marks the first time that WWE’s flagship events will be exclusively available on a dedicated sports streaming service.
The agreement includes major events such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and Money in the Bank. These events will be produced by WWE and will stream in their entirety on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service. Select events may also be simulcast on ESPN’s traditional linear networks.
ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating, “WWE has an immense, devoted and passionate fan base that we’re excited to super-serve on our new ESPN DTC platform. This agreement greatly enhances our content offerings and propels our streaming future forward.”
WWE President Nick Khan described the agreement as a pivotal moment, highlighting its potential to connect WWE with a broader audience through ESPN’s extensive reach in sports media.
As part of the new deal, ESPN will also gain the rights to stream pre- and post-event shows for all WWE Premium Live Events. The ESPN streaming platform is set to launch on August 21, 2026, at a subscription fee of $29.99 per month.
Mark Shapiro, president and COO of TKO Group Holdings, WWE’s parent company, pointed to the successful history of ESPN’s partnership with UFC as a model for this new collaboration. He noted that the alliance would create innovative programming opportunities surrounding WWE’s events, enhancing viewer engagement.
ESPN’s shift to include WWE events is part of a broader strategy to diversify its offerings and attract younger and more diverse audiences. Currently, approximately 38% of WWE’s audience consists of women, with many attendees bringing children to events.
The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but reports indicate ESPN will pay an average of $325 million annually over five years for the rights.
This agreement solidifies ESPN’s role as a key player in sports entertainment, leveraging WWE’s popularity to drive viewership and subscriptions for its upcoming streaming service.
