Sports
ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
New York, NY — ESPN announced Tuesday that former NFL players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton will join the morning show ‘Get Up‘ starting September 4 for the upcoming football season. This partnership aims to bring a fresh voice to the well-known sports program, where they will primarily work alongside host Mike Greenberg.
Burke Magnus, President of Content at ESPN, praised Lewan and Compton’s success with their podcast, ‘Bussin' With The Boys.’ He stated, “What Taylor and Will have built is impressive, and it’s clear they know how to connect with fans. Their energy and chemistry will be a great addition to our roster of personalities.”
The duo expressed their excitement about joining their “new teammates” at ESPN. “We’re fired up to bring Bussin’ With The Boys to the biggest stage in sports,” they said. “Whether it’s breaking down plays or bringing the locker room to life, we’re here to entertain and share our takes.”
In addition to ‘Get Up,’ Lewan and Compton will also make select appearances on ‘SportsCenter’ and other ESPN studio programming. Since its debut in 2018, ‘Get Up’ has transitioned from its original location at the Seaport area to its new home in Hudson Square, the Walt Disney Company’s headquarters in New York.
This season marks a significant evolution for both Lewan and Compton, who have built their brand through authentic, storytelling-driven content. Their participation in ESPN’s programming comes at a time when traditional media faces stiff competition from digital platforms. ‘Get Up’ seeks to combine traditional broadcast with digital appeals, showing that ESPN is eager to evolve with its audience.
As the football season approaches, fans can look forward to a new blend of analysis and entertainment, with Lewan and Compton expected to bring a looser, more relatable feel to the morning show.
