G2 Esports Faces T1 for 3rd Place at LoL EWC 2025

HANOI, Vietnam — G2 Esports is set to clash with T1 for third place at the League of Legends Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025 on Championship Sunday. The match takes place following G2’s impressive run in the tournament and T1’s unexpected struggles.

G2 has shown remarkable growth throughout the event, especially after struggling in the Mid-Season Invitational. The European team advanced from the group stage with perfect results before defeating BLG in the quarterfinals.

Despite their efforts, G2 fell short against Gen.G in the semifinals. Nevertheless, fans are optimistic given how well G2 performed against the reigning MSI champions. “We fought hard, and even though we lost, we showed that we can compete with the best,” said G2’s captain.

T1, on the other hand, has faced challenges during the tournament. The World Champions 2024 started with a surprising loss to KOI, and their semifinal defeat to Anyone’s Legend raised concerns. T1’s performance has been inconsistent, leading to mixed reactions from fans.

The upcoming matchup is pivotal for both teams. “For G2, it’s an opportunity to keep improving. For T1, it’s about regaining their honor,” noted an esports analyst.

The match offers a chance for G2 to solidify their position in the global esports scene, while T1 aims to bounce back and restore their reputation as a top-tier team. With the globalization of esports, this tournament showcases the improving landscape of Western teams in challenging Eastern powerhouses.

The 3rd-place match will be streamed live, setting the stage before the grand final between Gen.G and Anyone’s Legend. Fans eagerly await to see if G2 can claim victory against the legendary T1.