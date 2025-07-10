Business
Esports World Cup Kicks Off in Riyadh with Record Prize Pool
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — The second Esports World Cup (EWC) has officially begun, attracting teams from around the globe to compete for a share of the record $70 million prize pool.
Over the next seven weeks, players will engage in 25 different games, including popular titles like Call of Duty, League of Legends, and the newly renamed EA Sports FC. Unlike traditional sports tournaments, participants play for their teams rather than their countries, with organizations such as Team Liquid representing their interests.
At Team Liquid’s headquarters in Utrecht, Netherlands, players benefit from high-end training facilities and resources. Levi de Weerd, a key player, emphasized the importance of the environment in developing team chemistry. “It’s vital to have a good place with coaches, players, and staff,” he said.
The EWC is also significant for its financial implications. Team Liquid’s co-CEO, Victor Goosens, acknowledged that sustaining the organization hinges on performance in events like the EWC, providing an essential source of funding.
The tournament is not without controversy. Criticism has arisen regarding Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, particularly with its laws against the LGBTQ+ community. Some players, like Chris CCH, have opted out of participation due to these ethical concerns.
Despite the backlash, Victor Goosens stated that participation is crucial for the future of Team Liquid, underlining the contradiction of competing in a tournament hosted by a nation with controversial policies. “We believe in esports for all,” he noted.
The EWC has also partnered with IMG to produce extensive live coverage, showcasing over 50 hours of programming and aiming for a viewership of 250 million through various broadcasting platforms worldwide.
As the competition heats up, Team Liquid plans to improve upon their second-place finish from the previous year, underscoring their commitment to excellence in the evolving landscape of esports.
