The 2025 ESPYS to Honor Oscar Robertson, Katie Schumacher-Cawley, and First Responders

LOS ANGELES, CA — The 2025 ESPYS, hosted by Shane Gillis, will recognize outstanding athletes on July 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, broadcasting live from The Dolby Theatre. ESPN will present three special awards honoring courage, perseverance, and service.

Oscar Robertson will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for his pivotal role in advocating for free agency within the NBA. Between 1965 and 1974, he led the NBA Players Association through significant labor battles, filing an antitrust lawsuit to protect players from restrictive contracts. His efforts culminated in the landmark settlement known as the “Oscar Robertson Rule,” which introduced restricted free agency. Past Arthur Ashe Award winners include Maya Moore and Bill Russell.

Katie Schumacher-Cawley, head coach of Penn State University women’s volleyball, will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. She guided her team to an NCAA Championship while battling stage 2 breast cancer, continuing to coach despite her diagnosis. Her journey inspired her players and fans alike, illustrating the power of resilience. Previous recipients include Jim Kelly and Dawn Staley.

The Pat Tillman Award for Service will be awarded to first responders David Walters and Erin Regan. Both have ties to sports and have dedicated their lives to public safety in Los Angeles. They were part of the emergency response to the devastating wildfires that struck Southern California in early 2025. Walters, an Olympic swimmer, and Regan, a former soccer player, exemplify service through their crucial roles in their respective fire departments.

Craig Lazarus, ESPN Vice President and Executive Producer for The ESPYS, expressed, “It’s a true privilege to recognize these inspiring individuals.” The event will also raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The ESPYS week highlights not just athletic achievements but also the spirit of community and charity in sports, having raised over $265 million for cancer research since its inception.