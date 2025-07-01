Entertainment
Essence Festival of Culture 2025 Brings Stars and Experiences to New Orleans
New Orleans, Louisiana – The Essence Festival of Culture is set to return from July 4 to July 6, 2025, celebrating Black women, music, and entrepreneurship. The festival, hosted at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and Caesars Superdome, marks a significant milestone as it commemorates the 55th anniversary of Essence magazine.
This year’s theme is “Made Like This,” featuring a diverse music lineup that includes performances from Maxwell, Jill Scott, Boyz II Men, and GloRilla. Maxwell will perform classic hits and deep cuts that resonate with fans, while Jill Scott will celebrate her Philadelphia roots with a special showcase featuring Patti LaBelle and Jazmine Sullivan.
The festival will kick off with several events on Thursday, July 3, including a cooking competition called the “Battle of Jollof vs. Jambalaya,” hosted by Xavier University. Admission is free, but tickets are required. Evening concerts will occur at the Superdome, with tickets priced at $82 per night.
During the day, attendees can visit the convention center for various experiences focusing on beauty, fashion, health, and community empowerment. The programming includes panels, interviews, and a marketplace featuring Black-owned businesses. The event runs daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission available through a ticketing system.
Among the highlights at the convention center, BeautyCon will showcase beauty and fashion trends, while authors will participate in book readings and discussions on their works. The Essence Film Festival will highlight screenings from Black filmmakers along with industry panels.
Food offerings will also be abundant, with a special focus on Black-owned eateries around the city, ensuring visitors can enjoy local cuisine throughout the festival weekend. Recommendations include popular spots such as Dooky Chase’s and Willie Mae’s.
The Essence Festival of Culture promises a blend of entertainment, empowerment, and community, making it a premier event in New Orleans this summer.
