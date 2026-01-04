Essential Resident Evil Games to Play Before Requiem Launch

LOS ANGELES, California — As the release of Resident Evil Requiem approaches on February 27, 2026, fans are gearing up to dive back into the chilling universe of Raccoon City.

The upcoming title marks the return of iconic character Leon S. Kennedy and introduces Grace Ashcroft, who is investigating her mother’s murder in the ruins of a decaying Midwest hotel. To fully appreciate the complexities of Requiem, players should familiarize themselves with several key earlier games in the series.

The original Resident Evil is a must-play, particularly the Resident Evil HD Remaster available on modern platforms. The storyline sets the stage with the T-Virus outbreak at the Spencer Mansion, crucial for understanding the chaos that follows.

Resident Evil 2 also plays a vital role. It features Leon S. Kennedy’s first day as a rookie cop during the outbreak in Raccoon City, and the Resident Evil 2 Remake has been praised for its gameplay and graphics. Experience the storyline from Leon’s perspective for deeper insight.

Resident Evil 3, while not as critical, depicts the destruction of Raccoon City and provides context for its devastated state in Requiem. Players who have time should partake in this remarkable title.

Another notable entry is Resident Evil 4, which shows Leon several years post-Raccoon City disaster. While it is not essential for Requiem, it adds depth to Leon’s character evolution.

Resident Evil 6 revisits Leon and sheds light on the aftermath of Raccoon City. However, players can opt to skip this entry if time is scarce, as it may not directly tie into the upcoming game.

Although Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village are set in the same universe, they focus on different characters and narratives. Their connections to Requiem seem minimal, making them optional for players short on time.

With just under two months until the launch, prospective players have time to explore the crucial titles in the Resident Evil franchise and gear up for Requiem’s anticipated release.