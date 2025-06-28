News
Essential Tips for Choosing the Perfect Engagement Ring
(New York, NY) – Choosing an engagement ring is often one of the most significant purchases in a person’s life. The selection process can be highly personal, as each ring serves as a symbol of commitment between partners. Experts emphasize the importance of choosing a ring that resonates personally with the buyer.
“My biggest piece of advice is to get a stone, diamond or gemstone, that you really connect with,” says Caitlin Mociun, founder of a Brooklyn-based jewelry company. She highlights that while diamonds are traditional, buyers should consider their personal taste and preferences.
Current trends often influence buyers, with various celebrities showcasing unique rings on social media. Kegan Fisher, CEO of another major jewelry brand, recommends trying on rings before making a decision. “You don’t want to fall in love with an online image, only to realize you prefer the sparkle of a round diamond in person,” she says.
Experts also advise caution regarding popular engagement ring trends. Neil Dutta, managing director of a prominent jewelry brand, notes that while statement rings are gaining popularity, they may not always be practical for daily wear. He cautions that oversized stones and bold designs can be beautiful but might present challenges in everyday situations.
Nicole Wegman, founder and CEO of another jewelry company, warns against bubble bands. “While they’re visually stunning, they pose risks of losing stones over time,” she explains. She suggests considering more secure alternatives for everyday wear.
Olivia Landau, founder and CEO of a jewelry firm, advises against semi-precious stones for engagement rings due to durability concerns. “If you are leaning towards a colored gemstone, opt for harder stones like sapphires or rubies,” she states, ensuring that the ring can withstand daily use.
Furthermore, analysis shows that thin bands, while elegant, may not offer the robustness needed for long-term wear. Fisher notes that jewellers find a minimum band width of 1.5 millimeters to be acceptable for everyday use.
Finally, as colored gemstones become popular choices, Dutta emphasizes that buyers should only pursue them if they are aware of their partner’s preference. Not all individuals appreciate colored stones, as they may wear down faster than diamonds.
When selecting a ring, it is critical to keep in mind the primary function of the band: to keep the stone secured on the finger. A thoughtful approach, combining personal taste with practicality, will help ensure a satisfactory final choice.
Recent Posts
- BBB Reports Over 3,600 Business Scam Cases Since 2022
- Thalia Besson Returns as Geneviève in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5
- Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max
- Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement