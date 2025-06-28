Essential Tips for Choosing the Perfect Engagement Ring

(New York, NY) – Choosing an engagement ring is often one of the most significant purchases in a person’s life. The selection process can be highly personal, as each ring serves as a symbol of commitment between partners. Experts emphasize the importance of choosing a ring that resonates personally with the buyer.

“My biggest piece of advice is to get a stone, diamond or gemstone, that you really connect with,” says Caitlin Mociun, founder of a Brooklyn-based jewelry company. She highlights that while diamonds are traditional, buyers should consider their personal taste and preferences.

Current trends often influence buyers, with various celebrities showcasing unique rings on social media. Kegan Fisher, CEO of another major jewelry brand, recommends trying on rings before making a decision. “You don’t want to fall in love with an online image, only to realize you prefer the sparkle of a round diamond in person,” she says.

Experts also advise caution regarding popular engagement ring trends. Neil Dutta, managing director of a prominent jewelry brand, notes that while statement rings are gaining popularity, they may not always be practical for daily wear. He cautions that oversized stones and bold designs can be beautiful but might present challenges in everyday situations.

Nicole Wegman, founder and CEO of another jewelry company, warns against bubble bands. “While they’re visually stunning, they pose risks of losing stones over time,” she explains. She suggests considering more secure alternatives for everyday wear.

Olivia Landau, founder and CEO of a jewelry firm, advises against semi-precious stones for engagement rings due to durability concerns. “If you are leaning towards a colored gemstone, opt for harder stones like sapphires or rubies,” she states, ensuring that the ring can withstand daily use.

Furthermore, analysis shows that thin bands, while elegant, may not offer the robustness needed for long-term wear. Fisher notes that jewellers find a minimum band width of 1.5 millimeters to be acceptable for everyday use.

Finally, as colored gemstones become popular choices, Dutta emphasizes that buyers should only pursue them if they are aware of their partner’s preference. Not all individuals appreciate colored stones, as they may wear down faster than diamonds.

When selecting a ring, it is critical to keep in mind the primary function of the band: to keep the stone secured on the finger. A thoughtful approach, combining personal taste with practicality, will help ensure a satisfactory final choice.