Estimated Powerball Jackpot Reaches $715.8 Million After No Winning Ticket
INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $715.8 million for the upcoming drawing on Saturday, August 23, 2025, following no winners from the previous drawing. The winning numbers from the last drawing were 11, 14, 34, 47, 51, with the Powerball number being 18, and a Power Play multiplier of 2X.
Powerball drawings occur three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET. A single ticket costs $2, and players can opt for the Power Play feature for an additional dollar, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes. Additionally, players have the choice to participate in the Double Play for another chance at winning prizes, costing another dollar.
The rules state that to win a prize, players only need to match the Powerball number, which is worth $4. If a ticket matches one of the five main numbers and the Powerball number, it will also yield $4. However, matching two numbers will not secure a prize unless one of those is the Powerball.
The previous drawing on August 20 produced no jackpot winner. However, some players did win smaller prizes, including three tickets that matched five numbers, worth $1 million each, purchased in Michigan and Oklahoma.
Players interested in placing bets in Indiana can purchase tickets at local retailers until 9:45 p.m. on the night of the draw. As the jackpot climbs, both excitement and anticipation among players grow, with many hoping to become the next multimillionaire.
The next drawing of the Powerball will be held on Monday, August 25, and updates regarding winners can be found on lottery websites.
