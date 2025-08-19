Estudiantes Faces Cerro Porteño in Crucial Copa Libertadores Showdown

La Plata, Argentina – Estudiantes will host Cerro Porteño for the decisive match of their Copa Libertadores series on Wednesday, August 20, at 7:00 PM. This follows Estudiantes’ significant victory in Paraguay during the first leg of the round of 16.

Both teams played local league matches over the weekend, with differing outcomes. Estudiantes, riding a wave of momentum from their previous cup win, faced Guaraní and secured a thrilling 4-3 victory, maintaining their lead in Zone A of the national championship.

Meanwhile, Cerro Porteño, coached by Eduardo Domínguez, suffered a setback. Domínguez opted for a mixed starting lineup against Banfield, resulting in a disappointing loss. The team had only accrued four points in their last few matches, and this defeat compounded their woes.

The contrasting form of both teams raises questions ahead of the crucial rematch. Estudiantes is looking to bounce back from their recent stumble, while Cerro aims to carry their positive energy from the victory in the first leg. As the teams prepare to clash at Estadio de UNO, the stakes are high for both sides.

With only two days until the match, fans are eager to see if Estudiantes can regain their winning form, or if Cerro Porteño can capitalize on their current momentum to advance in the tournament.