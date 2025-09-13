Estudiantes and River Plate Clash in Crucial Copa Libertadores Showdown

La Plata, Argentina — Estudiantes de La Plata and River Plate go head-to-head tonight at 7 p.m. in a critical matchup for both teams, as they prepare not only for this encounter but also for their upcoming Copa Libertadores quarterfinals.

Coach Eduardo Domínguez confirmed Estudiantes’ lineup, which includes goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and attackers José Sosa and Facundo Farias. Domínguez expressed confidence in his team’s ability to perform in front of their home crowd at Estadio UNO.

Meanwhile, River Plate’s Marcelo Gallardo revealed his team will feature Franco Armani in goal along with players like Sebastián Driussi and maximilian Salas upfront. Gallardo has focused on managing his players’ energy as they gear up for a significant match against Palmeiras next week.

The match holds great importance as both teams navigate through the eighth round of the Torneo Clausura. River Plate currently seeks to continue their strong performance in the league while also preparing for the Libertadores, where they face Palmeiras in just a few days.

Both teams are under pressure to perform, with Estudiantes striving to secure points crucial for their standings. Currently positioned sixth in Group A, they are aiming to consolidate their place ahead of the playoffs.

As fans gather at the stadium, anticipation builds for an exciting display of football talent. The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.

Kickoff is set to begin soon as players finalize their warm-ups on the field.