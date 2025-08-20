US ETF Industry Reaches Record $11.81 Trillion in Assets

LONDON — August 20, 2025 — The US ETF industry has hit a historic milestone, with total assets reaching $11.81 trillion at the end of July, according to a report by ETFGI. The industry has seen robust growth, attracting net inflows of $124.16 billion in July alone.

With these gains, year-to-date net inflows have reached $678.14 billion, showcasing a strong investor interest. Equity ETFs led the way, drawing in $58.17 billion for the month, despite a slight decline in inflows compared to the same period last year.

The S&P 500 Index improved by 2.24% in July, contributing to an 8.59% gain year-to-date. However, developed markets outside the US fell by 0.71% in July, with Denmark and the Netherlands facing the steepest losses at 13.90% and 5.78%, respectively.

Emerging markets, on the other hand, saw a 1.63% increase in July, adding to a year-to-date rise of 13.22%, with Thailand and the United Arab Emirates making notable gains.

Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and founder of ETFGI, highlighted growing interest in fixed income ETFs, which recorded $9.23 billion in July, bringing year-to-date inflows to $120.13 billion. This suggests a demand for yield and safer investments amid changing economic conditions.

Active ETFs are gaining popularity, with $45.84 billion in inflows in July, significantly higher than in 2024. This is seen as a response to evolving market conditions as investors seek more dynamic strategies.

Overall, these trends indicate a vibrant and evolving landscape for ETFs in the US, reflecting changing investor preferences and market conditions.