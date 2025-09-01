Ethan Hawke’s Documentary on Merle Haggard Premieres at Telluride Festival

TELLURIDE, Colorado – Filmmaker Ethan Hawke premiered his documentary ‘Highway 99: A Double Album’ at the Telluride Film Festival on August 31, 2025. The film chronicles the life and legacy of Merle Haggard, a country music legend known for his poignant songwriting and influential career.

Hawke, reflecting on Haggard’s significance, noted that many have forgotten about the artist who contributed so much to American music. “Mama Tried’ gets played by every cover band, but people forget that for decades, he was known as the Poet of the Common Man,” he said. Hawke feels Haggard’s music resonates with contemporary issues of political division in America, highlighting the artist’s universal message of humanity.

The documentary also dives into Haggard’s challenging upbringing in Oildale, California. Describing the town’s struggles with poverty, a source involved in the project said, “Oildale is and has been struggling with real poverty. This guy pulled himself out of there without any help.” Haggard, who faced incarceration between the ages of 14 and 23, emerged as a voice for the silent majority.

Hawke emphasizes that Haggard’s work goes beyond typical country themes, touching on matters such as immigration and racial prejudice. The songwriter famously advocated for Mexican laborers in his song “The Immigrant” and addressed racial issues in songs like “Irma Jackson.” His ability to voice concerns of all Americans is what inspired Hawke to create this film.

“When he died, Willie Nelson reminded everyone that one of the greatest songwriters passed away. Haggard had more hits than Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton combined,” Hawke remarked, underscoring the artist’s profound impact on the music world.

The documentary weaves Haggard’s life story with his own music, portraying various chapters of his journey through song. Hawke remarked, “He wrote so personally that I had a huge canvas to work with.” The film’s title, ‘Highway 99,’ is a nod to the road that figures prominently in Haggard’s life.

Hawke concluded that the film serves as a testament to the enduring relevance of Haggard’s music, providing a meeting ground for Americans of all backgrounds, especially during times of division. “He wasn’t left or right; he was really a humanist,” he noted. The documentary seeks to remind viewers of Haggard’s legacy as much more than a traditional country singer.