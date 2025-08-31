Ethan Hawke Honors Merle Haggard in New Documentary ‘Highway 99’

Telluride, Colorado — Ethan Hawke has released a new documentary titled “Highway 99: A Double Album” that pays tribute to country music legend Merle Haggard. The film debuted at the Telluride Film Festival and features contemporary Americana stars performing Haggard’s songs.

The three-hour film dives into Haggard’s complex life, blending archival footage with performances by artists such as Norah Jones and Jason Isbell. These acoustic covers serve as chapter breaks, adding a musical element to Haggard’s story. The documentary aims to elevate Haggard’s legacy beyond the novelty of hit songs like “Okie From Muskogee,” showing the depth of his artistry.

Hawke introduces the film by driving through Haggard’s hometown of Bakersfield, California, reflecting on his personal connection to Haggard’s music. The director noted the importance of showcasing Haggard’s artistry and personal struggles, including the traumatic loss of his father at a young age.

In a poignant moment, Haggard confirms escaping from 17 institutions before the age of 21, pointing to a turbulent youth that shaped his songwriting. His honesty about his past contrasts with his later years, where he became known for songs reflecting both pride and vulnerability.

Additionally, the documentary features interviews with figures like Dolly Parton and Rosanne Cash, who share insights into Haggard’s personality and interests, including a late-life fascination with aliens.

Hawke focuses on Haggard’s evolution as a musician, from his liberal anthem “Irma Jackson” to his seemingly conservative hits. The film captures Haggard’s contradictions and his ongoing struggle between pride and shame.

As Hawke concluded, Haggard remained reflective and proud of who he was as an artist. Despite facing numerous challenges, the documentary serves as a meaningful homage to Haggard, ensuring his contributions to music are remembered long after his passing in 2016.